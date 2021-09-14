Sheldon Creed To Drive for Richard Childress Racing in 2022 Xfinity Season

Sheldon Creed will race full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season, the team announced Tuesday (Sept. 14).

He’s in the hunt for a second Camping World Truck Series championship with GMS Racing his year and has won back-to-back races in the playoffs. So far in 2021 Creed has earned three wins, eight top fives and nine top 10s.

Creed has driven the No. 2 truck for GMS Racing since Oct. 2018 at Martinsville Speedway. He has eight total victories, 22 top fives and 35 top-10 finishes in his Truck Series career. Additionally, he won the 2020 Truck title after earning five wins, nine top fives and 13 top 10s.

“Sheldon has proved himself as a talented driver during his short NASCAR Career and we know that he will help contribute to RCR’s competitive NASCAR Xfinity Series program with his drive to succeed,” Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, said in a team release. “I am looking forward to watching his career continue to develop as a RCR driver and feel confident that he will represent RCR well both on and off the track.”

“To drive for a legendary team like Richard Childress Racing and have the support of Richard Childress means everything to me,” Creed said. “So many current NASCAR Cup Series stars got their start in RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, so it is an honor to be able to add my name to that prestigious list. I am grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to 2022.”

Creed ran in three Xfinity races from 2017-18.

It was not revealed which car number Creed would pilot for RCR. Myatt Snider currently drives the No. 2 Chevrolet. He’s earned one win, one top five and eight top 10s this year.

Jack Wood was previously announced to return to GMS full-time next season.

