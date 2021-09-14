NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Justin Haley No. 77 car at Richmond

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

2 Cup Teams Penalized, Crew Chief Suspended after Richmond

by

Two NASCAR Cup Series teams and one Xfinity Series team were penalized following the events at Richmond Raceway this past Saturday, Sept. 11.

Richmond winner Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota team crew chief James Small was fined $10,000 for an unsecured lug nut that was found in the post-race inspection.

The No. 77 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley was also penalized for failing to secure two lug nuts. Crew chief Kevin Bellicourt was fined $20,000 and is suspended for this weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. No points were stripped from the Spire Motorsports team after their 27th-place result on Saturday night.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 20 Toyota of Harrison Burton was found with one unsecured lug nut. Crew chief Jason Ratcliff has been fined $5,000 as a result. Burton finished ninth in the event.

Federated Auto Parts 400 Penalty Report

DoninAjax

So Marty won the event and cheated on a pit stop. It does pay to cheat.

0
0
Reply
