2022 NASCAR Cup Schedule Released

NASCAR shared the 2022 Cup Series schedule Wednesday (Sept. 15), revealing a few notable changes as Cup drivers compete in the Next Gen cars for the first time.

The first was announced yesterday: the Clash is moving from Daytona International Speedway to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2022.

NASCAR adds another new track to the Cup calendar for 2022 — World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The 1.25-mile racetrack has held Camping World Truck Series events since 1998 (except for 2011-2014). The Xfinity Series also ran at Gateway from 1997-2010. Cup will compete in St. Louis, Mo. on June 5.

After taking Homestead-Miami Speedway out of the playoffs in 2020-21, the 1.5-mile course comes back to the fold on Oct. 23. Phoenix Raceway will still host the championship on Nov. 6.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway exchanged their fall dates; Texas is now on Sept. 25, while Las Vegas moves to Oct. 16. Additionally, Kansas Speedway will also be in the playoffs on Sept. 11, running right after Darlington Raceway.

Cup returns to Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 27 after its absence from the 2020 and 2021 schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the final race run on the 2-mile layout before its reconfiguration to a half-mile track.

ACS comes after the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20 and will air on FOX.

The Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race comes back on Easter Sunday night (April 17). Joey Logano won the inaugural event on the Bristol dirt.

On May 22, Texas will host the All-Star Race for the second year in a row. Earlier this year Kyle Larson took the $1 million prize.

Nashville Superspeedway also returns to the schedule, kicking off NBC’s coverage of the second half of the season. It will run on June 26 after a one-week break in competition.

The Fourth of July weekend will be at Road America again. Cup competes on July 3.

Pocono Raceway loses a date and will run on July 24. Meanwhile, Cup returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the second straight year; it comes on July 31.

As is the case for the past few years, the regular season finale will be held at Daytona. Ryan Blaney won this year’s August event.

Networks and times will be announced at a later date, as well as the Xfinity and Truck schedules.

Here is the full 2022 Cup schedule:

Feb. 6 — Clash at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 17 — Duel at Daytona

Feb. 20 — Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 27 — Auto Club Speedway

March 6 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 13 — Phoenix Raceway

March 20 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 27 — Circuit of the Americas

April 3 — Richmond Raceway

April 9 — Martinsville Speedway

April 17 — Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt)

April 24 — Talladega Superspeedway

May 1 — Dover International Speedway

May 8 — Darlington Raceway

May 15 — Kansas Speedway

May 22 — Texas Motor Speedway, All-Star Race

May 29 — Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 5 — World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

June 12 — Sonoma Raceway

June 26 — Nashville Superspeedway

July 3 — Road America

July 10 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 17 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 24 — Pocono Raceway

July 31 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Aug. 7 — Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 14 — Richmond Raceway

Aug. 21 — Watkins Glen International

Aug. 27 — Daytona International Speedway (regular season finale)

Sept. 4 — Darlington Raceway (Round of 16 begins)

Sept. 11 — Kansas Speedway

Sept. 17 — Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 25 — Texas Motor Speedway (Round of 12 starts)

Oct. 2 — Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 9 — Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Oct. 16 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Round of 8 begins)

Oct. 23 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Oct. 30 — Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 6 — Phoenix Raceway (Championship)

Share this article