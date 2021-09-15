Crew Member Reveals StarCom Racing Shutdown

A NASCAR Cup Series crew member announced on Twitter Wednesday (Sept. 15) StarCom Racing will be shut down following the 2021 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Charlie Langenstein, shop foreman and mechanical director at StarCom, said in a since-deleted Twitter post that, “We at StarCom Racing have been notified that our team will cease operations when the checkered flag falls in a few weeks at Phoenix.”

StarCom Racing hasn’t confirmed the news that they will cease operations at season’s end, but one of their mechanics — Charlie Langenstein — has done so.#NASCAR | #NASCARonNFA Posted by NASCAR First Alert on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Catchfence first reported StarCom was rumored to have sold its charter, giving up its guaranteed spot on the starting grid. The team has yet to confirm the news.

When asked for comment by Frontstretch Wednesday afternoon, the team replied, “as for the 2022 season, plans are still in the works and we have nothing to report at this time.”

StarCom debuted on the Cup level in 2017 and has run full-time since the start of the 2018 season. Quin Houff has piloted the No. 00 for the team the past two years and has a best finish of 13th at Talladega Superspeedway in fall 2020. He currently sits 32nd in the points standings.

The report from Catchfence also stated Spire Motorsports was interested in acquiring StarCom’s charter. FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported that he expects Spire will complete a deal to get it.

expecting that Spire is working on completing a deal to obtain StarCom's charter. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 15, 2021

When asked for comment Wednesday, Spire told Frontstretch, “We don’t have any news to share” regarding negotiations with StarCom or any additional charters acquired.

Spire recently sold two of its charters to Kaulig Racing, which is entering full-time Cup competition for the first time in 2022. Justin Haley will drive their No. 16 full time while AJ Allmendinger pilots a second car part-time in Cup. Allmendinger will continue to run in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig.

Corey LaJoie will stay with Spire in the No. 7 next year and a charter remains for that car.

Share this article