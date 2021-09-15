Podcast: Doug Coby on Trucks Debut, SRX Impact & Future NASCAR Plans

Making his NASCAR national series debut this weekend, six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby is ready to hit the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway for GMS Racing in the Camping World Truck Series.

He joins Davey Segal this week to break down how the opportunity came about while racing in the Superstar Racing Experience at Stafford Motor Speedway, why he’s going into the race cold turkey, whether he’d entertain more part-time or full-time rides in the national series moving forward, doing it for the short-trackers across America and more, including what he’ll consider a success when the checkered flag flies.

Logan Reardon joins Davey to discuss Richmond Raceway, why the event hasn’t provided a ton of action in recent visits, preview Bristol Motor Speedway and dissect the 2022 schedule, including moves that they’re excited about and why the championship race should rotate every year.

