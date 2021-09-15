Sheldon Creed Secures Bristol Truck Pole

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Like the NASCAR Cup Series, the sport’s Camping World Truck Series also finishes its opening round of the playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Round of 10 will conclude Thursday night (Sept. 16) with the UNOH 200 and Sheldon Creed is on the pole for the second straight Truck event.

Creed won the past two Truck races, held at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Darlington Raceway. He’ll make the jump to the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing next season.

Kyle Busch Motorsports’ John Hunter Nemechek joins Creed on the front row while Todd Gilliland and Matt Crafton make up the second row. Stewart Friesen rounds out the top-five starters.

Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith and Austin Hill finish up the top-10 starting positions. Since no on-track qualifying was held, 40 trucks will start the race; Norm Benning failed to qualify based on the sport’s rules on setting the lineup.

The following performance-based categories were weighted and added to form the starting grid: team owner points ranking (35%), driver and car owner’s finishing position (25%) and fastest lap from Darlington (15%).

The UNOH 200 is set to air on Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Share this article