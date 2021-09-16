Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel Returning to Aston Martin

The driver lineup for Aston Martin will remain the same next year, the team announced Thursday (Sept. 16). Both Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel will continue to drive for the organization in Formula 1.

“Next season I will be embarking on my sixth year in Formula One, alongside my team-mate Sebastian,” Stroll said in a team release. “We started this Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team campaign together and I greatly look forward to continuing the journey with him next year. We have not achieved what we set out to do this year, but that has only amplified our hunger and drive for success next season. Now, with the prestige and support of Aston Martin, and the brilliant new sponsor-partners that such a prestigious brand has attracted, we are well positioned to improve our performance in 2022.”

Stroll has made 92 career F1 starts with three third-place finishes, most recently in the 2020 race at Bahrain International Circuit.

“I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula One cars,” Vettel said. “Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently. More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans. The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning, so it will be a great opportunity for us at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. I believe in the strength of our new growing team, so I am already looking forward to 2022.”

Vettel has four championships, 53 wins, and 122 podium finishes on his F1 resume. He placed second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June.

“Lance is one of the most gifted drivers in modern Formula One, and to that raw talent he is now adding serious racecraft,” team CEO Otmar Szafnauer added. “A four-time world champion, having driven 271 Grands Prix, of which he has won 53, Sebastian is also a massive asset to our team, and next year we expect both of them to race well in what will be a very different formula from the current one. We never under-estimate our opposition, so we do not intend to over-promise, but we know that Lance and Sebastian will get the very best from the tools we will put at their disposal.”

F1 travels to the Sochi Autodrom on Sept. 26. The Russian Grand Prix will air at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

