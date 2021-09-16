NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2021 ARCA Bristol Qualifying Ty Gibbs Pole (Credit: NKP)

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Ty Gibbs Nabs Bristol ARCA Pole



It’s a Joe Gibbs Racing front row for the Bush’s Beans 200 tonight (Sept. 16) at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ty Gibbs won the pole with his teammate Sammy Smith starting second in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East combination race.

Gibbs has two second-place finishes in his two starts at Bristol.

It’s Smith’s first career start at Bristol. Smith enters as the East series points leader, and this race is the season finale.

Berlin Raceway winner Daniel Dye will start third.

Venturini Motorsports teammates Jesse Love and Corey Heim will start fourth and fifth, respectively.

Nick Sanchez, Rajah Caruth, Jack Wood, Taylor Gray, and Joey Iest round out the starting top 10.

Sam Mayer qualified 22nd, but he will start at the rear of the field due to using a backup car after an incident in practice.

ARCA Bristol Qualifying Results

The Bush’s Beans 200 will take place Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

