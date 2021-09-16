Ty Gibbs Nabs Bristol ARCA Pole

It’s a Joe Gibbs Racing front row for the Bush’s Beans 200 tonight (Sept. 16) at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ty Gibbs won the pole with his teammate Sammy Smith starting second in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East combination race.

Gibbs has two second-place finishes in his two starts at Bristol.

It’s Smith’s first career start at Bristol. Smith enters as the East series points leader, and this race is the season finale.

Berlin Raceway winner Daniel Dye will start third.

Venturini Motorsports teammates Jesse Love and Corey Heim will start fourth and fifth, respectively.

Nick Sanchez, Rajah Caruth, Jack Wood, Taylor Gray, and Joey Iest round out the starting top 10.

Sam Mayer qualified 22nd, but he will start at the rear of the field due to using a backup car after an incident in practice.

That’s a tough start to the day… bummer. We’ll work to get the backup out and ready to go for tonight! #ZeroToHero pic.twitter.com/O6FauGMzfI — Sam Mayer (@sam_mayer_) September 16, 2021

The Bush’s Beans 200 will take place Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

