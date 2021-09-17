Nutrien Ag will not sponsor Kaulig Racing in 2022, according to an article from the Associated Press published on Sept. 17.

The 2022 season will be a major leap for Kaulig Racing, as it will field two teams in the Cup Series in addition to its three-team Xfinity Series program. Justin Haley is set to drive full time in one entry, while AJ Allmendinger pilots the second car in select races while continuing his Xfinity campaign. However, Kaulig will now have to find new sponsorship for some of the races next season.

Nutrien Ag has sponsored Kaulig since 2019, and it has been the primary sponsor for 10 of the 25 races on Jeb Burton’s No. 10 Xfinity car in 2021. Burton’s role within the team for next season has not been announced.

Burton, who notched his first Xfinity Series win in a rain-shortened race at Talladega Superspeedway in April, will look to finish out the season strong and compete for the Xfinity Series championship along with teammates Allmendinger and Haley. The Xfinity Series playoffs will begin after the conclusion of tonight’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Food City 300 will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage provided by NBC Sports Network.

