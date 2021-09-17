NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Stock Car Scoop: Bristol Preview

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race of the Round of 16 as four drivers will be eliminated. Who do we think will be sent packing? Frontstretch.com’s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss this and more.

 

