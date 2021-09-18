Best Seat at the Track: Jesse Johnston Joins for Bristol

On this edition of Best Seat at the Track, Jared Haas is joined by Jesse Johnston to preview the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

They discuss the challenges that Alex Bowman and William Byron face in order to make the Round of 12, as well as consider how NASCAR can increase the car count from the lower series all the way up to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Finally, they pick who will conquer the Last Great Colosseum in Saturday night’s (Sept. 19) action.

