Rodney Childers Re-Signs With Stewart-Haas

Rodney Childers will stay with Stewart-Haas Racing, as he has re-signed with the team “for years to come,” he posted on Twitter Sunday (Sept. 19).

The long-time crew chief of 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick said he re-signed last Wednesday.

“Been thinking all day, there is always a lot of things I could complain about,” Childers said. “But I’m really fortunate. This past Wednesday I was able to re-sign with Stewart-Haas Racing for years to come. Then a few days later almost went to victory lane. Then today enjoyed my family.”

Harvick nearly won the race at Bristol Motor Speedway but was passed by Kyle Larson in the closing laps. While he remains winless this season, he’s notched eight top fives and 19 top 10s.

Childers has sat atop Harvick’s pit box since 2014, leading him to 35 victories. His crew chief duties first began in 2005 with Scott Riggs, grabbing two top fives and nine top 10s in their first two seasons together. Then in 2009 Childers joined Michael Waltrip Racing, staying for four years before jumping to SHR.

Stewart-Haas has yet to officially announce Childers’ extension. Harvick is currently signed on through 2023.

Been thinking all day, there is always a lot of things I could complain about. But I’m really fortunate. This past Wednesday I was able to re-sign with @StewartHaasRcng for years to come. Then a few days later almost went to victory lane. Then today enjoyed my family. ❤️ — Rodney Childers (@RodneyChilders4) September 19, 2021

