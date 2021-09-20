Couch Potato Tuesday: NBCSN Gets Excellent Racing and an Argument at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway is an interesting place. I can’t claim to have ever been there, but hard racing, wrecking, loud noises and shenanigans come to mind. I have no doubt that you can think of more.

Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race was something else. Fans of The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck have voted it as the best race of the past few years. Bristol Motor Speedway sent a press release out to promote that fact. Do I think that’s the case? I’m really not sure, but it was an interesting event.

We’ll start with the last 100 laps or so. I honestly cannot recall a time in which so many potential contenders were taken out of a chance to win by cut tires due to contact. First, it was Denny Hamlin, then Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell. I’m not used to that.

NBCSN did a decent job in showing what happened to Hamlin and Elliott. Hamlin’s incident actually caused the race’s final caution, while Elliott was going for lead when his failure happened. The Busch and Bell failures didn’t get as much coverage. Bell was running seventh when he cut his tire. It pitched him into the wall, then into Josh Bilicki.

Admittedly, Bell’s green-flag stop was a complete mess. NBCSN caught that live and I have no idea what to say about it. It’s the stuff that might give Bell a nightmare.

Then, we have the post-race content. Oh boy. Needless to say, Elliott and Kevin Harvick weren’t happy with each other. Elliott because of the contact that cut his tire, and Harvick because Elliott was trying to be the Bandit to Kyle Larson’s Snowman. Naturally, much of the discussion since the race has centered on the confrontation. NASCAR posted this clip that rehashes the final laps and the pit road confrontation.

A couple of notes here. One, from the NBCSN broadcast, I was under the opinion that it was a member of Larson’s crew that was holding Harvick back at first. Turns out that it was a member of Elliott’s crew. I admit to watching this race in a hotel room, and there was a bunch of glare on the flat-screen in my Microtel room. Harvick’s business manager, Josh Jones (in the white shirt), was trying to break things up. On the linked video, he exchanged further words with Elliott’s crewmembers.

Later on, NBCSN caught footage of a second argument between the two drivers behind the wall. Jordan Bianchi from The Athletic was there videoing the confrontation.

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick had a second chat after their initial encounter on pit road. pic.twitter.com/edriKwbjed — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) September 19, 2021

Of note, Bianchi actually appears in the first video as well. He was right there on pit road for the initial heated discussion.

Harvick saw him and apparently told him to stop shooting video (this is not in the video above, but made it onto the NBCSN broadcast). Bianchi stopped … for about a second before starting it back up again. Then, some burly guy in a black shirt with a VIP pass stepped in to block him. Eventually, Harvick and Elliott went to Elliott’s transporter to further discuss the situation in private. They both then left the track without further comment.

I’d say that NBCSN pretty much had this situation covered. The only way they could have had more is if they had a camera inside of Elliott’s hauler.

Obviously, NBCSN was hoping for dukes to be put up for fisticuffs. That did not happen. I’m happy that it didn’t. I approach fighting in racing a lot differently than most fans. I’m all for drivers showing their personalities and so forth, but why embarrass yourself and your entire family on national television? It just makes you look immature that you can’t settle your problems without putting ’em up. Harvick did cuss multiple times during his NBCSN interview, which he was technically required to do since he finished second. If he hadn’t, that interview wouldn’t have happened.

Outside of the argument, the main topic of discussion for the evening was points. The first two races of the round were refreshingly bereft of that discussion. The race itself took center stage. Not so much Saturday night. It was everywhere, and extremely intrusive at times.

The only benefit of this is that you saw a lot more double-boxing of battles during the event. There seemed to be a lot more racing for position than normal involving the playoff contenders. Since every position is important, they showed those battles.

However, the battles had to involve playoff contenders. If they didn’t, they probably didn’t get shown.

Post-race coverage was obviously dominated by the Harvick-Elliott argument and the fallout. In addition to that, viewers got a number of post-race interviews with drivers excited to move on and others who were dejected. No real coverage of anyone that wasn’t in the playoffs.

As you can tell, I’m not really a fan of the all-or-nothing approach to playoff coverage. There has to be a happy medium. Remember, TV is extremely important to the teams in the series. Especially in these days, TV is one of the primary ways that sponsors can activate in the series. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s that much harder to reach people.

Overall, this was a very competitive race Saturday night. It might have been light on crashing (everyone predicted 10+ cautions for the race, but the eight that actually flew were more than I thought would occur), but there was plenty of on-track action to be had. NBCSN had a hard time picking and choosing what would be best to cover because there was a lot to choose from. For the most part, they chose well.

This was probably the best race at Bristol since the PJ1 TrackBite was introduced to the track. However, it’s really hard to get it right there. The amount of on-track activity, along with precipitation, can affect how long it lasts, turning the whole affair into a toss-up for the drivers and for TV. In the future, with the NextGen car, I hope it won’t be necessary.

That’s all for this week. Next weekend is a tripleheader for NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Expect it to be hot because it almost always is this time of year out there. INDYCAR has its season finale on the Streets of Long Beach with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship joining them. Formula 1 will be at the Sochi Autodrom for what will be the second-to-last visit (the race will move to Igora Drive near St. Petersburg in 2023). \TV listings can be found here.

I will provide critiques of the Cup and Xfinity broadcasts from Las Vegas in next week’s edition of Couch Potato Tuesday here at Frontstretch. For the Critic’s Annex, you’ll get multiple editions this week. One will cover Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics. The other will cover the wild Food City 300.

Talladega weekend is probably going to be much trickier. I plan to be at the track for Frontstretch for my only NASCAR weekend of the year. The current plan involves taking a look at the new documentary, Schumacher, that just came out last Wednesday on Netflix.

