2-Headed Monster: Should Bristol Host the Championship Race?

Bristol Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR’s most iconic racetracks. There are countless memories at Bristol Motor Speedway that have helped make NASCAR what it is today.

This past weekend, all three events had as much action and drama as you could have wanted in a NASCAR race. The racing was fun, and it brought up the discussion of whether or not Bristol could host the championship race or not.

Clayton Caldwell and Brad Harrison debate whether or not the Bristol should be the next track to host NASCAR’s championship race.

No, Bristol should not host the championship race

Memory is apparently in short supply among race fans this week.

Take most Bristol races in the past decade or so, and the reaction was not too hard to find.

“I miss the old Bristol.”

“Where’s the beating and banging?”

“Change the track back.”

First and foremost, NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports, and Bristol Motor Speedway should receive a laurel and a hearty handshake for getting the perfect mix between the aero package and track surface this past weekend for the best racing we have seen at BMS in quite some time. Was the racing great? Yes. Did it feel just like the late ’90s and early 2000s again? Absolutely.

As exciting as it was, that’s no reason to make a quick knee-jerk move to move the championship race to Bristol. Would many of the same clamoring for that have done the same last year or the year before? Probably not. A track should host a championship race based on its overall body of work, not one small sample size of one race weekend by itself.

The timing of Bristol to close out the first round of the Playoffs is well-timed, because if you weren’t paying much attention to NASCAR, you certainly will be going into the next round. Races like Bristol, and later on in the postseason with Martinsville, amount to an appetizer to pique your interest before the main attraction arrives: tracks that showcase a driver’s overall ability rather than being able to simply survive being banged around on a tight-quartered bullring.

In addition, if you’re a major sport, it’s beyond critical to make your event a destination location, one that’s easy for fans and guests of teams and sponsors to get to. There’s a reason why Jacksonville, despite having great weather, has only hosted one Super Bowl.

Knoxville and Gatlinburg are very nice places to vacation. But when they, along with Asheville, are among the closest major cities with large volumes of hotels to Bristol, getting large numbers of corporate sponsors to commit to making a much longer drive compared to Homestead or Phoenix and their hotels doesn’t help in the big picture of hosting a championship event.

Hosting a championship race at Bristol is about as feasible as a Cup event at Rockingham or North Wilkesboro. Sure, the grassroots fans would love watching it, but how many of them would actually put their money where their mouth is and buy tickets?

Short-track races are great. But much like Daytona and Talladega, they should help shape the race for a championship. Tracks like the old and older Atlanta, Phoenix and Homestead set up the scenario where a driver has to get up on the wheel to charge through the pack and pass cars, not relying on either pack racing or being lucky enough to avoid a wreck.

That’s exactly how a championship should be decided, and why Bristol should help shape the championship, but not solely decide it – Brad Harrison

Bristol would add another element to championship race

Bristol Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR’s most legendary short tracks. The place has grown from its early days to an iconic 150K seat venue. While the daytime event has switched to a dirt race, the Bristol Night Race is still a signature event, and moving it to NASCAR’s championship race would be an awesome decision that would only add to its aura.

NASCAR is America’s number one motorsport for a reason. We as Americans love the action NASCAR provides, and that action is particularly great at short tracks like Bristol. Just think of the classic moments we’ve had at Bristol over the years. Even this past week, we saw drivers showing their emotions in all three series. That raw emotion is what built this sport. Short track racing is still very important. Adding that drama to the championship weekend would be an amazing and fun addition to the schedule.

Plus, think of the excitement that Bristol Motor Speedway produces. Remember the capacity I talked about earlier? 150,000 fans. There’s a reason for that. It’s because those races always put on excitement, and adding a championship element to that would be huge.

Plus, think about the best thing about short track racing: It reduces the aerodynamic element of the sport and brings back mechanical grip. It brings back handling and helps incorporate an old school style of racing. The whole team has to be involved; the driver, the crew chief and the pit crew. The driver has to not only be talented to drive the car, but they also must understand what their cars are doing and relay that information to their crew chief. That has always been a major element of stock car racing.

At Bristol, that would even be more of a factor. Sure, Phoenix has an element of that, but it’s not the same as Bristol. It would really add a fun twist to the championship race.

With the new car coming in 2022, the playing field should be more even. There are also some tracks where the playing field is narrowed as well. There are not a lot of tracks out there anymore that do that, but going to Bristol will take away a lot of the engineering in the race cars and create an even more level playing field. It helps make the final four a much more even and entertaining race.

Another benefit is reducing the travel that NASCAR teams have to do to get to the championship race out in Phoenix Raceway. The majority of the Cup Series teams are based in North Carolina, which is a short drive to Bristol. It would make the championship race much more profitable for the teams and make the travel that much easier.

The only bugaboo I see about moving the Bristol night is the weather. If you run a night race at Bristol on the first weekend in November, it could get very cold. However, if you start the race at 5:00 and have it run from the twilight into the nighttime, that could eliminate the weather issues and make it a much more tolerable race, temperature-wise, similar to what we see in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

In the end, Bristol Motor Speedway is the perfect race track for the championship race. It brings back the old school feel and would add additional drama to the championship race. It would also help create a more level playing field for all the teams involved. – Clayton Caldwell

