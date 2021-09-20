Entry List: 2021 South Point 400

After a dramatic finish to the Round of the 16, the NASCAR Cup Series continues the playoff charge in the Round of 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, Sept. 26.

Thirty-eight cars are entered for 40 spots, certifying each driver a starting spot, barring any last minute changes.

Joey Gase will be back for his 11th start of 2021 in the No. 15 NV Donate Life Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing.

Cody Ware is back in RWR’s No. 51 Nurtec ODT Chevrolet after missing the past two races due to carbon monoxide poisoning sustained at Darlington Raceway.

After running seven races for RWR this season, JJ Yeley will step into the No. 66 Fat Boy Ice Cream Toyota for MBM Motorsports.

South Point 400 Entry List

The South Point 400 will commence the Round of 12 on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

