Entry List: 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Round of 8 drivers look to punch their ticket to the championship race.

Thirty-seven trucks are entered for the 200-mile race, guaranteeing them a spot barring any changes to the entry list.

Howie DiSavino III appears for the fifth time with Jordan Anderson Racing in the No. 3 Chevrolet.

Spencer Davis is back in his own No. 11 INOX Supreme Lubricants Toyota for Spencer Davis Motorsports. It will be his seventh start of the year.

Brett Moffitt returns to the truck for the first time since Knoxville Raceway in the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet for Rackley W.A.R.

Bret Holmes will run his own truck this weekend for the fifth time this season, driving the No. 32 Southern States Bank Chevrolet.

Dylan Lupton will make his second start of 2021 behind the wheel of the No. 33 Toyota for Reaume Brothers Racing.

CJ McLaughlin will pilot the No. 34 Toyota for Reaume Brothers Racing in his fourth race with the team.

Chris Hacker also will make his second start of 2021, this time with Niece Motorsports in the No. 45 Charred Flags Chevrolet.

Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Entry List

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will take the green on Friday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

