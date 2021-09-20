NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2021 Bristol II Cup Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick racing Brian Lawdermilk Getty

(Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Stock Car Scoop: Who Was Right, Kevin Harvick or Chase Elliott?

The NASCAR Cup Series went to Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race of the Round of 16 on Saturday (Sept. 18), and amid the mayhem tempers flared during and after the race between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick? Who was in the right? Will this continue heading to Sin City next week? Frontstretch‘s Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen discuss this and more.

