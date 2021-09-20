Stock Car Scoop: Who Was Right, Kevin Harvick or Chase Elliott?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
The NASCAR Cup Series went to Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race of the Round of 16 on Saturday (Sept. 18), and amid the mayhem tempers flared during and after the race between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick? Who was in the right? Will this continue heading to Sin City next week? Frontstretch‘s Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen discuss this and more.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.