David Gilliland Suspended & Fined After Bristol ARCA Race

Following the Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 16, David Gilliland Racing owner David Gilliland has been suspended and fined.

Gilliland performed non-compliant activities on pit road, according to ARCA, and violated Section 12-8.1 of the rulebook. He has been fined $1,500 and suspended for next weekend’s ARCA Menards Series race at Salem Speedway. He will also be on probation for the rest of the season.

ARCA did not release what specific activity Gilliland performed that resulted in his suspension.

During Thursday night’s event, DGR driver Thad Moffitt was involved in an incident with Venturini Motorsports driver Drew Dollar.

The two drivers have had an ongoing rivalry throughout the 2021 season that has seen multiple incidents between the two at a number of ARCA races.

Share this article