Entry List: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams travel to Long Beach, Calif. this weekend for the second and final street race of 2021. 26 teams will do battle on the 1.968-mile street course in the DPi, GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes.

In the DPi class, the six full-time operations will be in attendance. This includes the Cadillacs from Chip Ganassi Racing, JDC-Miller MotorSports and Action Express Racing, the two Acura teams and Mazda Motorsports. There are no driver changes of note.

For the DPi teams, this is the second-to-last race of the season. Following their victory at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sept. 12, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor currently hold a 98-point lead in the standings over Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr.

The GT Le Mans class has the three full-time entries, two from Corvette Racing and WeatherTech Racing’s Porsche. Here, there is one driver change. Mathieu Jaminet returns to the No. 79 Porsche in place of Matt Campbell.

The GT Daytona class has 17 entries, the most since Daytona in January. There are a couple of teams that will make their season debuts Saturday.

One of those is US RaceTronics with Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson, which will make their first-ever WeatherTech start. This is a team that has raced in a number of different series. They’ve competed in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Fanatec GT World Challenge America competition over the past three years.

Another is GMG Racing, which is making their first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship start since 2014. Back then, the team fielded an Audi R8 GT3 Ultra. This weekend, they will race a Porsche 911 GT3 R. Team owner James Sofronas will drive with an undeclared teammate.

Scuderia Corsa will make their first start since Daytona with their Ferrari 488 GT3. Colin Braun, who is off from his regular drive with CORE autosport, will drive the No. 63 Ferrari alongside Daniel Mancinelli, who will be making his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut. Mancinelli is likely best known in the United States from when he drove full-time for TR3 Racing in what was then Pirelli World Challenge in 2017. He raced at Long Beach that year, finishing fourth.

GRT Grasser Racing Team is back for Long Beach after sitting out Laguna Seca. Misha Goikhberg will be back in the No. 19 Lamborghini alongside Franck Perera.

Compass Racing is entered with their No. 76 Acura NSX GT3, but both of their drivers are currently unannounced. Mario Farnbacher is likely to still be in the car, but it’s unclear who will be partnering with him.

