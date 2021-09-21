Roush Fenway, Violet Defense Form Multi-Year Partnership

Roush Fenway Racing brings aboard a new primary sponsor in Violet Defense for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races throughout the remainder of 2021 and through both 2022 and 2023, the team announced Tuesday morning (Sept. 21).

The germ-killing company will brand both of the team’s Ford Mustangs for a number of events, starting this upcoming race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 26 when it adorns the No. 17 of Chris Buescher. The violet Ford will return again on the No. 17 a week later at Talladega Superspeedway and again on the No. 6 of Ryan Newman at both Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway later this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Violet Defense to the Roush Fenway family,” President of Roush Fenway Racing Steve Newmark said in a release. “Their expertise as a company is a perfect fit for us on the track and off, and their services are especially critical during times like these. Their messaging and branding will undoubtedly stand out at their upcoming races, and we look forward to working with their team this fall and for years to come.”

NEWS: @VioletDefense joins Roush Fenway as Official Partner for four races in 2021, and multiple races on the No. 6 through 2023. More: https://t.co/YC8sBdMECf pic.twitter.com/DEPCEOR58E — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) September 21, 2021

The primary sponsor will return again in 2022 and 2023 on board the No. 6 when future Roush Fenway driver Brad Keselowski takes the wheel beginning next year.

Both Buescher and Newman are 20th and 27th in the Cup Series standings, respectively, heading into this weekend at Las Vegas. Both have five top 10s in 2021 with Newman earning two top fives.

