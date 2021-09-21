Stefan Parsons To Drive Full Time for BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2022

Stefan Parsons will race in the No. 99 for BJ McLeod Motorsports for the full NASCAR Xfinity Series season beginning in 2022, Parsons announced on FOX Sports’ NASCAR Race Hub on Tuesday evening (Sept. 21).

Parsons, 23 years old, has 24 career starts in Xfinity with 23 of them being in a BJMM car.

“I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to drive for B.J. McLeod Motorsports again next year and full time,” Parsons said. “We have built a ton of momentum over the last few years working together as a team, and there’s a really good foundation for a strong season next year off that alone.”

The No. 99 team will have primary sponsor Sokal Digital and Advertising on board for the entire season as well as Springrates Automotive Suspension Source. It will be Parsons’ first career full-time ride in NASCAR competition.

So excited to be running full time in the @NASCAR @XfinityRacing Series next year with @TeamBJMcLeod and @Go_Sokal! Absolute dream come true. Can’t thank Mark Sokal and @bjmcleod78 enough for making this possible! pic.twitter.com/4sbXDiOIHP — Stefan Parsons (@StefanParsons98) September 21, 2021

“I’m very happy to see the effort that Stefan has put in over the last couple of years transform into a full-time opportunity for him,” team owner BJ McLeod said. “We are very excited as a team to work hard and get him the best results possible.”

Parsons, the son of former driver and current FOX Sports broadcaster Phil Parsons, has a best finish of 12th in Xfinity competition, coming at Daytona International Speedway in 2019.

