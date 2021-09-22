Austin Cindric Starting from Xfinity Pole at Las Vegas

It’s time for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs and Austin Cindric will lead the field to green at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cindric earned the pole position after coming home second following a tight battle with AJ Allmendinger at the end of last week’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger, who also won the regular season championship, will start second at Vegas. No. 7 JR Motorsports pilot Justin Allgaier slots in third while Allmendinger’s Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley begins fourth. Joe Gibbs Racing makes up the next four positions, with Harrison Burton rounding out the top five.

Ty Gibbs, Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones begin sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively. Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst complete the top 10.

The remaining playoff drivers, Myatt Snider, Jeremy Clements and Jeb Burton, will line up 12th-14th, respectively.

As expected, Timmy Hill did not qualify for the race.

The lineup was set by a formula that is based on the driver’s and team’s performance. Driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (weighted 25%), fastest lap from previous race (15%) and owner points ranking (35%) were added together.

The Alsco Uniforms 302 airs on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

