John Hunter Nemechek Snags Pole for Las Vegas Truck Race

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series begin the Round of 8 this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and John Hunter Nemechek is on the pole for Friday’s (Sept. 24) race.

Nemechek finished third last week at Bristol Motor Speedway but currently leads the points standings.

His Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate and Bristol victor Chandler Smith starts next to Nemechek on the front row. Stewart Friesen and Zane Smith make up the second row, while Niece Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar rounds out the top five.

ThorSport Racing’s Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes begin sixth and seventh, respectively, and Todd Gilliland is eighth. Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill finish up the top 10.

Since there’s no on-track qualifying until the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, the starting lineup was set by performance metrics. These four categories were weighted and added: fastest lap (15%), driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (25% each) and rank in owner points (35%).

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 airs on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

