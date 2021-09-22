Kyle Larson Claims Cup Las Vegas Pole

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin the Round of 12 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson is on the pole for Sunday’s (Sept. 26) South Point 400.

Larson wheeled his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to victory last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, edging out Kevin Harvick within the final few laps.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney will line up in second next to Larson on the front row, while Larson’s teammate William Byron slots in third. Martin Truex Jr. and Harvick round out the top five positions.

Truex’s teammate Denny Hamlin begins sixth and Alex Bowman is seventh. Blaney’s Penske cohorts Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano take eighth and ninth spots and Kyle Busch completes the top 10.

Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell will line up in 11th and 12th as the remaining playoff contenders.

Performance metrics were used to calculate the starting lineup: 25% each of driver’s and car owner’s finishing position from Bristol, 15% fastest lap and 35% owner’s points ranking.

The race will air on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

