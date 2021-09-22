NASCAR Mailbox: Should Kevin Harvick Have Taken Helmet Off To Face Chase Elliott?

Why didn’t Kevin Harvick take his helmet off when he went to confront Chase Elliott? Another unwritten rule broken. – Daniel T., Johnson City, Tenn.

This has officially become the stupidest argument of all time.

Who the hell cares whether or not a driver takes their helmet off during a confrontation? Don’t give me the “he’s not man enough to show his face” or “well, Chase took his off” card. Ever think that a driver may be in a fit of rage and the first thing on their mind isn’t to take their helmet off?

Maybe instead their mind is stuck on “ripping (his) freaking head off” as Harvick said about Elliott and not “oh, let me unbuckle my HANS device real quick before I go outside and talk to him. Since national television is going to get it, I better look the part.”

Get outta here with that. Don’t you want drivers to show emotion? Be passionate? Show that it all does matter? Don’t sit here and nitpick about so and so not taking their helmet off to “fight” when there wasn’t an actual fight.

These were two champions, albeit 20 years apart in age, having intense discourse about a disagreement that happened on track that both individuals feel cost them the win. So excuse Mr. Harvick if he didn’t take his helmet off right away.

Now, if this was in the garage area or by the haulers (where they talked again, by the way), that’d be something different. This was before any of their team members, media members or NASCAR officials could even get to them.

Literally right as Harvick got out of the car, he and Elliott went to talk. Don’t quibble with one driver not taking their helmet off because it’s “not old school” or “weak.” That argument is weak, and thus ends my impromptu rant.

I’m still jacked up from that race on Saturday night. Why can’t Bristol host the championship race?! Let’s make it happen! – Josiah P., Topeka, Kan.

I’m with you, Josiah. Who says no?

… Well, Denny Hamlin did make a good point.

So are we just assuming Nascar/ISC would just give up their title race and give it to SMI.. Na. $$,$$$,$$$. Also, we have to consider the surrounding town and accommodations available. Nice thought and what if’s.. but just won’t ever happen. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) September 21, 2021

NASCAR has increasingly been progressive in their moves, so never say never to International Speedway Corp., which is owned by NASCAR, giving up a date voluntarily to competitor Speedway Motorsports for the championship race. The idea of the title race being rotated has been a long-debated topic, and what better place for it to happen than at Bristol Motor Speedway, baby?

But Hamlin raises a couple fair points. Besides the ISC/Speedway Motorsports point, what about the town of Bristol, Tenn./Va., itself? Sure, it’s no metropolis like Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles, etc., but it’s not a dump, either. Heck, the track held 200,000+ people for a football game with more logistical strain than (probably) ever. Who’s to say they can’t do it again for a race, something they’ve been doing for decades?

The weather also is a question mark. Unless NASCAR were to drastically shift the schedule to end earlier in the year (which I’m highly in favor of, by the way), November in Tennessee is a bit chilly and unpredictable.

Not sure if NASCAR would necessarily love the idea of a snowed-out race postponed to Monday or the championship race with all the pomp, circumstance and festivities that come along with it being held in a climate that feels like winter.

All that being said … how damn cool would it be if Bristol actually did host the title race? That place would (theoretically) be sold out like the good ol’ days, beating and banging would take on a whole new meaning and 15-second laps would feel like five with a championship trophy on the line.

It’s not impossible, but it’s not probable either. Realistically speaking, I’d be surprised and borderline shocked if Bristol got the title race, mostly because of the ISC/Speedway Motorsports point. But…I didn’t expect the Cup Series to be racing at the Los Angeles Coliseum either.

The bottom line? We’ll see.

