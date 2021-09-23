Miami Grand Prix Announced for May

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix will take place on May 8, 2022, Formula 1 officials announced Sept. 23.

The race will take place at the new Miami International Autodrome. Drivers will race on the new layout at the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to NFL team the Miami Dolphins.

“We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences,” Miami Grand Prix managing partner Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we’re happy to be able to announce the date so that people can start planning for it.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May,” Miami Grand Prix CEO Richard Cregan added. “The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside, which will make this a truly standout addition to the calendar.”

Miami is the first new circuit added to the 2022 F1 schedule. In all, 20 races have been confirmed for 2022, with more possible by the beginning of the season.

Share this article