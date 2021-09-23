Nikita Mazepin, Mick Schumacher Returning to Haas in 2022

Uralkali Haas F1 team will have the same two drivers, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, next year in Formula 1, the team announced Sept. 23.

Both are currently in their rookie seasons in F1.

“We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year,” Uralkali Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner said in a team release.

“2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula 1 – and as rookies – they’ve done a lot of that this year. It’s been a tough season for sure with the package we’ve had, but at the same time they’ve both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings – both internally and externally. Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we’re confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers.”

“By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream,” Schumacher said. “The first year together with Haas F1 is very exciting and instructive, and I’m sure I can bring all the experience I’ve gained into the coming year. New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and the support of Ferrari – of course I believe this will bring us closer to the field in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points. I’m looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger, and I’ll do everything I can from my side to move us forward.”

With eight races still left this season, Schumacher is still in search of his first podium finish. He earned his career-best finish of 12th place at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I’m very excited for next year, the new car and simply just to get the opportunity with Haas F1 Team and grow together with them,” Mazepin added. “I think we will come out strong next year.”

Mazepin also is seeking his first podium finish. His career-best finish of 14th was set twice, most recently also in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

