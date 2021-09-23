Podcast: Jack Wood on Rapid Progression With GMS, Bristol Drama & Disagreements

GMS Racing’s Jack Wood joins Davey Segal to discuss how his surprise rookie season in the Camping World Truck Series has gone, his rapid progression to this point, how Josh Wise has helped him along the way and more, including what he’s learned and the question he gets more than anything else.

Tom Bowles and Davey discuss a wild Round of 16 cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway that saw Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott more than frustrated at each other. Who was in the right? Who was in the wrong? The two discuss that, analyze the four drivers eliminated and take a look at Kyle Larson‘s victory. Plus, a preview of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Round of 12 and discussion on whether or not NASCAR may have a problem on its hands that needs policing.

