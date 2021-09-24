Stock Car Scoop: Round of 12 Preview

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first race of the Round of 12 on Sunday (Sept. 26). Which track is the ultimate wild-card race and who might be left on the outside looking in when the checkered flag flies at the Charlotte ROVAL? Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen discuss this and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

