Josh Berry Wins Xfinity Alsco 302, JR Motorsports Sweeps Top 3 Spots

Kaulig Racing has been the hot team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series of late, but JR Motorsports enjoyed a night with Lady Luck as Josh Berry took the victory in Las Vegas to win the Alsco 302. Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson finished second and third, respectively, giving three of the team’s four machines top-five finishes.

“That thing was so fast, it took me a while to figure it out,” said Berry, who was substituting in the No. 1 car for the injured Michael Annett. “I just had to stay disciplined and these guys made the right adjustments. Me and Justin have raced together a lot this year, and he got the better of me in those. Today, we were able to get one. It was great to get the No. 1 to the next round of the owner’s points. … 1-2-3 finish, it was really cool”

Austin Cindric led the field to green to begin the first stage with AJ Allmendinger in tow. The opening laps displayed why certain drivers are in the playoffs could as both Cindric and Allmendinger checked out, breaking out to a six-second lead over the rest of the field. The competition caution waved at lap 25, bringing the field back together. The caution came out because there was no practice for teams to know what adjustments to make. Going back to green, the caution quickly flew again as many cars wound up in an accident, ensaring playoff drivers Riley Herbst, Jeremy Clements and Jeb Burton.

Allmendinger held off Daniel Hemric for the stage win after most of the remaining laps from the wreck were run under yellow, giving a short shootout for the green and white checkered flag.

It didn’t take long for the caution to come out yet again near the beginning of stage two, as Ty Dillon led the field in the opening laps. Ryan Sieg, another playoff driver, got loose out of turn two and spun, collapsing the back of his car. The stage then remained calm for the most part as Allmendinger struggled and fell back while Dillon and Allgaier showed they were the class of the field. Allgaier was able to get by Dillon for the stage win, with Dillon edging out Cindric for the second position.

Allgaier led the field to the green for the final stage. Outside of the massive wreck in stage one, everything had remained fairly calm. But Brett Moffitt turned playoff driver Justin Haley, bringing out the third caution for an incident and sixth yellow flag overall.

With 68 laps remaining, Cindric passed Allgaier for the lead after Allgaier had been the dominant car for the majority of the race, even including beating drivers off pit road. Allgaier passed Cindric for the lead again as Cindric was pressured by Allmendinger and Berry for the second position. Berry was able to take the position as Allmendinger faded and Gragson began a run into the top four after overcoming two pit-road penalties. Berry took the lead away from his JR Motorsports teammate Allgaier with 42 laps remaining.

Only 26 laps remained as green flag pit stops got underway, bringing concern about speeding and drivers making clean stops because green flag stops are somewhat rare in the Xfinity Series. Ty Gibbs was caught speeding after having a great run all race. Between the two leaders, Allgaier had the better pit process and was able to pass Berry on the track after the stops cycled. Though it didn’t take long for Berry to pass Allgaier once again for the lead with 16 laps remaining, one he would not relinquish.

Cindric and Hemric rounded out the last two top-five positions, while Brandon Jones and Allmendinger finished sixth and seventh. Eighth and ninth went to Dillon and Haley, and Harrison Burton came home 10th.

The Xfinity Series next rolls onto the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Oct. 2. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

