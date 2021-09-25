Xfinity Series Silly Season: Daniel Hemric Headed to Kaulig Racing for 2022

Current No.18 Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Hemric is moving on to Xfinity Series powerhouse Kaulig Racing in 2022. Kaulig Racing took to Twitter to announce that Hemric would take over the No. 11 for next season. Justin Haley currently races in that car, and will move up into the Cup series for 2022, which was announced back in June of 2021.

“Honored beyond words,” Hemric posted to his Twitter account.

“Kaulig Racing has tapped me to drive the 11 car next year. They’re building something special & I’m excited to be part of that. I’m grateful to JGR for helping me bounce back this year & going to give all I’ve got to win a championship over the next 7 races.”

Hemric has shown flashes of brilliance while driving for Joe Gibbs, but has yet to pull off a win thus far. Mistakes, either his own or those of other drivers, have cost him several wins over his career, including in 2021. Kaulig Racing hopes for that to change as it continues its “trophy hunting” mantra.

