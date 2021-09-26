Best Seat at the Track: Bryan Gable Joins for Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas as Jared Haas is joined by Bryan Gable for this week’s installment. The pair break down the news of Daniel Hemric signing with Kaulig Racing for the 2022 season and if he can win with the new team.

Additionally, the pair discuss who will and will not benefit from the tracks that are in the Round of 12.

Finally, Haas and Gable place their bets on who will win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas (Sept. 26).

