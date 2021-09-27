NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2021 Xfinity Talladega Jeb Burton, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, Leads (Credit: NKP)

Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography

Entry List: 2021 Sparks 300

by

The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes the trek to Talladega Superspeedway for its second race of the playoffs this week.

Forty-one cars are entered for the Sparks 300. Timmy Hill, entered in Motorsports Business Management’s No. 13, will not qualify for the event based on points.

Last week’s winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Josh Berry, continues to sub for Michael Annett in the No. 1 of JR Motorsports.

See also
Xfinity Breakdown: Josh Berry Spoils Playoffs With Vegas Victory

Santino Ferrucci returns for his first event since July in Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26.

John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 54 of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Garrett Smithley‘s in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 17.

Jordan Anderson will drive his own No. 31 this week.

JJ Yeley is in BJ McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99.

Xfinity Entry List for Talladega: Sparks 300

The event airs on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x