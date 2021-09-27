Entry List: 2021 Sparks 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes the trek to Talladega Superspeedway for its second race of the playoffs this week.

Forty-one cars are entered for the Sparks 300. Timmy Hill, entered in Motorsports Business Management’s No. 13, will not qualify for the event based on points.

Last week’s winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Josh Berry, continues to sub for Michael Annett in the No. 1 of JR Motorsports.

Santino Ferrucci returns for his first event since July in Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26.

John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 54 of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Garrett Smithley‘s in SS Green Light Racing’s No. 17.

Jordan Anderson will drive his own No. 31 this week.

JJ Yeley is in BJ McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99.

The event airs on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

