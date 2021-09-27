Entry List: 2021 YellaWood 500

The NASCAR Cup Series continues the playoffs’ Round of 12 at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Forty cars are entered for the YellaWood 500, meaning all will qualify, barring any additions to the list.

Justin Haley jumps over to the No. 16 Kaulig Racing entry this weekend while Justin Allgaier joins Spire Motorsports in the No. 77 for his second start of 2021. Allgaier last competed for the team at Pocono Raceway.

Garrett Smithley, Cody Ware, Josh Bilicki and Joey Gase are currently entered in Rick Ware Racing’s Nos. 15, 51, 52 and 53, respectively.

Motorsports Business Management has entered the No. 66 of David Starr, who’s competing in his fifth race of the season.

Landon Cassill is set to drive his second Cup race this year in the No. 96 of Gaunt Brothers Racing.

The race will air on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

