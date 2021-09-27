Entry List: 2021 Chevy Silverado 250

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Alabama for the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Forty trucks are entered, so all will race barring any changes.

Jordan Anderson will drive the No. 3 truck for his own team.

Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen is also in his own truck, the No. 25 Chevrolet.

Bryan Dauzat is in the No. 28 Chevy of FDNY Racing.

Bret Holmes is piloting the No. 32 for the sixth time this season.

Reaume Brothers Racing is fielding Nos. 33 and 34 driven by Jason White and Dylan Lupton, respectively.

Parker Kligerman makes his 10th start of the year for Henderson Motorsports in the No. 75 Toyota.

Trucks will roll off pit road shortly after 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 2, with television coverage from FOX Sports 1.

