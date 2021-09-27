NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2020 Trucks Talladega pack racing NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Entry List: 2021 Chevy Silverado 250

by

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Alabama for the Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Forty trucks are entered, so all will race barring any changes.

Jordan Anderson will drive the No. 3 truck for his own team.

Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen is also in his own truck, the No. 25 Chevrolet.

Bryan Dauzat is in the No. 28 Chevy of FDNY Racing.

See also
Tracking the Trucks: Christian Eckes Leads ThorSport Racing 1-2-3-4 Finish at Las Vegas

Bret Holmes is piloting the No. 32 for the sixth time this season.

Reaume Brothers Racing is fielding Nos. 33 and 34 driven by Jason White and Dylan Lupton, respectively.

Parker Kligerman makes his 10th start of the year for Henderson Motorsports in the No. 75 Toyota.

Truck Entry List for Talladega: Chevy Silverado 250

Trucks will roll off pit road shortly after 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 2, with television coverage from FOX Sports 1.

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x