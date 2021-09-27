Justin Allgaier Returning to Spire at Talladega

Justin Allgaier returns to the NASCAR Cup Series with Spire Motorsports this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, the organization announced Sept. 27.

Allgaier will pilot the No. 77 Chevrolet with longtime partner Brandt as the sponsor in the YellowWood 500 on Oct. 3.

This will be Allgaier’s first non-substitute start since 2015. He had made three starts since 2016, all as a fill-in driver.

Allgaier most recently appeared in Cup as a substitute at Pocono Raceway for Justin Haley, where he finished 25th.

The Spaulding, Ill., native has made four Cup starts at Talladega, with a best finish of 23rd in the 2015 spring race.

Haley has made 25 starts in Spire Motorsports’s No. 77 this season but will move to Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 this weekend.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allgaier currently sits in third in the Round of 12, 38 points to the good. He has collected two wins this year.

Share this article