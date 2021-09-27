Stock Car Scoop: How Big a Statement did Joe Gibbs Racing Make at Las Vegas?

The NASCAR Cup Series’ visit to Las Vegas was helmed by Denny Hamlin, who scored his second win of 2021 in Sin City and locked himself into the Round of 8. Did Joe Gibbs Racing assert their dominance in the championship race after posting a 1-3-4 finish and the win? How do the woes of William Byron, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell Sunday (Sept. 26) impact how they’ll race at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL?

Adam Cheek hosts the latest edition of Frontstretch’s post-race analysis podcast, Stock Car Scoop, subbing for Bryan Nolen while senior correspondent and editor Zach Sturniolo joins the podcast. The pair answer these questions and more in the wake of a relatively tame race in Nevada.

