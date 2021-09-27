The Big 6: Questions Answered After NASCAR Playoffs in Las Vegas

Who … should you be talking about after the South Point 400?

Denny Hamlin once again showed on Sunday (Sept. 26) night why he was a championship contender one year ago.

For only the second time this season, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver earned a NASCAR Cup Series win. It was a fairly straightforward victory this time as the 40-year-old led 137 of the 267 laps during the evening. Hamlin led for the majority of the final stage after a poor strategy call by the leading Hendrick Motorsports cars put them in the back of the lead lap at the end of stage two. Hamlin won the second stage and felt the breath of the closing Chevrolet of Chase Elliott on his neck in the final moments of the event. Once again, Hamlin had to hold off a charging HMS driver to go to victory lane in the final laps.

This time, however, the triumph came when the team really needed one. Hamlin scored the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway securing a spot into the Round of 8. Not only is that the Virginian’s first win in Sin City, but it gives the Toyota driver a clear head going into what will be a chaotic next two weekends for the NASCAR Cup Series.

And don’t forget: There are four drivers that are no longer in the playoffs this week, yet one of them raced like that didn’t matter.

Tyler Reddick finished sixth tonight and even led five laps before it was all said and done. While the stats for tonight may tell the story of yet another top 10 for the Richard Childress Racing driver, it’s only a highlight of another race that could’ve been so much more.

In a bittersweet fashion, Reddick stalked the No. 11 of Hamlin in the early laps of the final stage. It was for a win that would’ve come only one week after being eliminated from the playoffs. Before the final green flag pit cycle, Reddick was as close as 0.1 seconds behind the leader. Hamlin pitted before Reddick, however, which allowed him to build a gap with his fresher tires. The No. 8 shuffled back to sixth before taking the checkered in a race that could’ve given him his first career cup win.

What … is the buzz about?

There are still two whole races left in the Round of 12, but it’s already time to start worrying if your last name isn’t Hamlin.

That’s especially the case if you’re outside of the top eight in the standings.

Christopher Bell finds himself a whopping 25 points behind the cutoff line after a difficult night at Las Vegas. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 24th when it was all said and done after sustaining damage early on. That may not seem too bad, but in a playoff format that requires drivers to be consistent week-in and week-out, Bell finds himself with a lot of ground to make with arguably two of the most unpredictable races left in the Round of 12.

But what about the other three drivers that are sweating outside of the cut line?

Despite their prowess with the 550 horsepower rules package so far in 2021, two Hendrick Motorsports teams opened yet another playoff round with ground to cover to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Kyle Larson won stage one, led 95 laps and finished 10th on Sunday with 57 points between him and ninth place in the standings. The aforementioned Elliott finished second and has a 22 point cushion between him and elimination.

However, teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman had another disappointing result, as they finished 18th and 22nd, respectively. Byron, who had taken the lead at one point after starting near-last, suffered a flat tire in the closing laps of the race. He can easily come back as he sits ninth with only a four point deficit to cover over eighth-place Brad Keselowski.

Bowman, however, has 13 points to make up. These may not seem like large numbers, but keep in mind, Keselowski has only one win in 2021, and that win came at next week’s venue of Talladega.

That fourth sweating driver is the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick.

It was a quiet night for Harvick. He placed eighth in both stages and finished ninth overall. For Harvick, Sunday night was not a story of hardship nor success, but of mediocrity. After a humdrum year of top-10s with no victories, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver finds himself facing elimination despite having a decent night. He sits seven points outside of the top eight.

But hey, there’s still two races left right?

Where … did the other key players wind up?

Pole sitter and Bristol Motor Speedway night race winner Larson finished 10th after a pit strategy gone wrong put him near the end of the lead-lap field. The Californian battled back and placed himself in the top 10 before it was over.

Last year’s playoff Las Vegas winner Kurt Busch had another decent night in what will be his last year with the No. 1 Chip Ganassi team. The Las Vegas native finished eighth in his first race since being eliminated from the playoffs last week.

The other two Round of 16 casualties of Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell finished 19th and 21st, respectively, after going one lap down.

When … was the moment of truth?

It was early. Early in stage two kind of early.

After a violent crash that sent Rick Ware Racing driver Joey Gase behind the wall and to the infield care center on lap 93, many of the lead lap drivers pitted.

A heavy, heavy impact for Joey Gase brings out the caution at @LVMotorSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/bnIgK6rGr9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 27, 2021

Fresh tires proved to be important in some parts of the evening but, in this particular case, not as important as fuel.

JGR drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Hamlin pitted while the leading HMS drivers stayed out. For the latter, it was a risk that proved costly.

Before the end of the stage, the leading HMS horses of Larson and Elliott knew they had to pit for fuel. However, for the Toyotas of Hamlin and Truex, it was cruise control. Only a caution could help the strategy of the Hendrick bowties. Alas, aside from Gase’s crash, the two stage cautions and an early competition caution, it was a green flag event, and the two JGR cars won stage two and kept the lead throughout the final stage.

Elliott pitted during the middle of stage two, earned his lap back and contended with Hamlin for the win, but it wasn’t enough to keep the No. 11 team from victory lane for the second time this year.

Why … should you be paying attention this week?

One word: Talladega.

It is a name that makes even the wealthiest of car owners shudder.

The superspeedways of Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway have proven to be the wildest of wild card races in previous years. Acting as the ultimate NASCAR playoff unknown, the Talladega round will make or break many playoff dreams of the remaining 2021 playoff field.

Keselowski won at Talladega in the spring and is one of the drivers on the bubble heading into this weekend. With only four points separating him from the elimination zone, he’ll have to rely on his Team Penske teammates to help him. That is if they’ll even want to, because both Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney aren’t safe either. Blaney has a whole 24 point cushion underneath him in the standings, but at Talladega, a playoff picture can change in a heartbeat.

In fact, the same can be said for any driver in the playoffs. Larson is 57 points above the cut, but even for him, an early race incident can suddenly make his playoff run into a nightmare as well.

So, forget it. Aside from Hamlin, nobody is safe.

How … do Playoff drivers prepare for the wildcard race?

As mentioned, it’s likely that many drivers will look to their teammates to assist them while navigating the draft going into next week. Ironically, the drivers with the biggest asset are those with teammates that are no longer in the playoffs. Drivers like Harvick, who is the only one out of the four SHR cars that is still in the title hunt.

With no delusions of playoff grandeur of their own, Cole Custer, Chase Brisoe, and Almirola are all free to assist the No. 4. Of course, that doesn’t mean they will.

It’s also likely that the three manufacturers will be looking to help one another get to the front, which will put the Toyota-powered team of JGR at a disadvantage, as they have the least amount of ships in their fleet.

Now that all sounds great on paper, but to quote boxing legend Mike Tyson, “Everyone has a plan ’till they get punched in the mouth.”

At Talladega, those punches come early.

