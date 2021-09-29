Jonathan Hassler to Be Ryan Blaney’s Crew Chief in 2022

Ryan Blaney will have a new NASCAR Cup Series crew chief in 2022. Jonathan Hassler will be atop the No. 12 Team Penske pit box starting next year, the team announced Wednesday (Sept. 29).

Hassler currently serves as Matt DiBenedetto’s crew chief for Wood Brothers Racing after taking over for Greg Erwin. He led the No. 21 Ford team to one top five and five top 10s so far this season.

Hassler also filled in for Joey Logano’s crew chief Paul Wolfe at Dover International Speedway earlier this year, leading Logano to a fifth-place finish.

Blaney’s 2021 crew chief, Todd Gordon, announced in June that he was retiring at the end of the season after 10 years in Cup. He served as Logano’s crew chief from 2013-2019 and joined the No. 12 team in 2020-21. He’s totaled 25 victories between the two drivers.

Jeremy Bullins will continue to lead the No. 2 group but with a new driver, Austin Cindric. Brad Keselowski will drive the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing.

