NASCAR Trucks Return to Lucas Oil; 2022 Schedule Released

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2022 calendar was revealed and Lucas Oil Raceway returns to the series.

The Truck and Xfinity series last competed at Lucas Oil in 2011; Timothy Peters won the 2011 Truck race. The Truck Series ran once every year from 1995-2011 on the Indiana short track. Lucas Oil will be the first race in the Truck playoffs on July 29.

“It’s something that our fans have been asking for for a long time is getting back to Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, and I think a big part of that is the racing product that it put on as another great short track that we had on the Camping World Truck Series schedule back in the day,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation, said in a release. “I think it’ll be a great addition to the schedule, especially on that weekend. I think from a timing perspective, it just, it couldn’t have worked out any better having it on the same weekend as the Xfinity and Cup race and then also to be able to kick off our playoffs as a part of that, too.”

Also new to the Truck schedule is Sonoma Raceway (set for June 11) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July 9). The series competed at Sonoma from 1995-1998, while the Cup Series ran there annually from 1989-2021 (except 2020). Cup will also return to Sonoma in 2022.

Mid-Ohio hosted eight Xfinity races from 2013-2021 (missing 2020 due to COVID-19); Xfinity will head to Portland International Raceway instead next year.

There are 23 Truck races on the schedule for 2022. Daytona International Speedway will be the season opening event on Feb. 18. Additionally, the Trucks will travel to Austin, Texas for road course racing at Circuit of the Americas in March, making it the first of three road course events in 2022.

Other noteworthy tracks are Kansas Speedway on Sept. 9 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 22. All three series will be at Phoenix Raceway for the championship finale.

Trucks will not race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park for the third season in a row after the past two events were cancelled due to COVID-19.

“From a fan perspective, it always amazes me when we go to Canadian Tire and to see the amount of fans that come out for that event every year,” Kennedy said. “You know, unfortunately, we haven’t had the ability to race there since 2019, and unfortunately won’t be going back there in 2022, and I think the biggest reason is just kind of the unknowns and uncertainties, there’s a lot of logistics that go into planning a lot of these races and a lot of lead time, especially for international events. It felt like it was best for us to press pause on 2022 and really kind of focus on the rest of the schedule. But they’ve been great partners to us and looking forward to continuing to stay in touch with them.”

Air times and networks will be announced at a later date.

2022 Truck Series Schedule

Feb. 18 — Daytona International Speedway

March 4 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 19 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 26 — Circuit of the Americas

April 7 — Martinsville Speedway

April 16 — Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track

May 6 — Darlington Raceway

May 14 — Kansas Speedway

May 20 — Texas Motor Speedway

May 27 — Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 4 — World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

June 11 — Sonoma Raceway

June 18 — Knoxville Raceway

June 24 — Nashville Superspeedway

July 9 — Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 23 — Pocono Raceway (regular season finale)

July 29 — Lucas Oil Raceway (Round of 10 begins)

Aug. 13 — Richmond Raceway

Sept. 9 — Kansas Speedway

Sept. 15 — Bristol Motor Speedway (Round of 8 begins)

Oct. 1 — Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 22 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Nov. 4 — Phoenix Raceway (Championship finale)

