Podcast: Hailie Deegan on Her Challenging Rookie Season & Competing in SRX

It’s been a challenging rookie season for Hailie Deegan, who joins Davey Segal this week to discuss the learning curve in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, unexpected challenges encountered and adjusting expectations along the way. Plus, they chat about her Superstar Racing Experience venture this summer, including how the opportunity came about, what NASCAR thought about her competing in the series and more.

Michael Massie joins Davey to discuss Denny Hamlin‘s win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including what was lacking from the race and why it was destined to fail in the long term. Plus, they dive into Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and the Xfinity and Truck series schedules for 2022, including which changes they’re most excited about.

