Portland International Raceway Highlights 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

The 2022 schedule for the NASCAR Xfinity Series has been released and features a new race course: Portland International Raceway.

The Camping World Truck Series last ran at Portland from 1999-2000 but this will be the first time Xfinity makes the trek to the 1.964-mile road course. The race is scheduled for June 4, 2022 as part of a three-year deal, according to OregonLive.

Xfinity returns to Circuit of the Americas in March and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in July. However, it will not go to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next season like it had for the past eight years.

Also, drivers will compete at Auto Club Speedway in February once again after missing this year due to COVID-19.

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host two dates on its new configuration in March and July.

Additionally, Homestead-Miami Speedway moves back into the playoffs on the same weekend as the Cup Series in October.

Other notable dates are the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19 and the first race of the playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24. The regular season finale is set for Sept. at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Networks and times will be revealed at a later date.

2022 Xfinity Series Schedule

Feb. 19 — Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 26 — Auto Club Speedway

March 5 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 12 — Phoenix Raceway

March 19 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 26 — Circuit of the Americas

April 2 — Richmond Raceway

April 8 — Martinsville Speedway

April 23 — Talladega Superspeedway

April 30 — Dover International Speedway

May 7 — Darlington Raceway

May 21 — Texas Motor Speedway

May 28 — Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 4 — Portland International Raceway

June 25 — Nashville Superspeedway

July 2 — Road America

July 9 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 16 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 23 — Pocono Raceway

July 30 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Aug. 6 — Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 20 — Watkins Glen International

Aug. 26 — Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 3 — Darlington Raceway

Sept. 10 — Kansas Speedway

Sept. 16 — Bristol Motor Speedway (Regular season finale)

Sept. 24 — Texas Motor Speedway (Round of 12 begins)

Oct. 1 – Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 8 — Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Oct. 15 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Round of 8 begins)

Oct. 22 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

Oct. 29 — Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 5 — Phoenix Raceway (Championship finale)

