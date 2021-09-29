Portland International Raceway Highlights 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

The 2022 schedule for the NASCAR Xfinity Series has been released and features a new race course: Portland International Raceway.
The Camping World Truck Series last ran at Portland from 1999-2000 but this will be the first time Xfinity makes the trek to the 1.964-mile road course. The race is scheduled for June 4, 2022 as part of a three-year deal, according to OregonLive.
Xfinity returns to Circuit of the Americas in March and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in July. However, it will not go to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next season like it had for the past eight years.
Also, drivers will compete at Auto Club Speedway in February once again after missing this year due to COVID-19.
Atlanta Motor Speedway will host two dates on its new configuration in March and July.
Additionally, Homestead-Miami Speedway moves back into the playoffs on the same weekend as the Cup Series in October.
Other notable dates are the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19 and the first race of the playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24. The regular season finale is set for Sept. at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Networks and times will be revealed at a later date.
2022 Xfinity Series Schedule
Feb. 19 — Daytona International Speedway
Feb. 26 — Auto Club Speedway
March 5 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 12 — Phoenix Raceway
March 19 — Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 26 — Circuit of the Americas
April 2 — Richmond Raceway
April 8 — Martinsville Speedway
April 23 — Talladega Superspeedway
April 30 — Dover International Speedway
May 7 — Darlington Raceway
May 21 — Texas Motor Speedway
May 28 — Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 4 — Portland International Raceway
June 25 — Nashville Superspeedway
July 2 — Road America
July 9 — Atlanta Motor Speedway
July 16 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 23 — Pocono Raceway
July 30 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
Aug. 6 — Michigan International Speedway
Aug. 20 — Watkins Glen International
Aug. 26 — Daytona International Speedway
Sept. 3 — Darlington Raceway
Sept. 10 — Kansas Speedway
Sept. 16 — Bristol Motor Speedway (Regular season finale)
Sept. 24 — Texas Motor Speedway (Round of 12 begins)
Oct. 1 – Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 8 — Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Oct. 15 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Round of 8 begins)
Oct. 22 — Homestead-Miami Speedway
Oct. 29 — Martinsville Speedway
Nov. 5 — Phoenix Raceway (Championship finale)
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.