NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Michigan 2021

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Staying With JTG in 2022

by

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will remain the driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet in 2022 in the NASCAR Cup Series, it was announced Sept. 30.

According to The Athletic, it is a one-year deal.

Stenhouse is in his second year driving for JTG. He has four top fives, six top 10s and one pole with the organization.

Overall, Stenhouse has two NASCAR Cup Series victories, 19 top fives, and 40 top 10s. He earned his two wins in 2017 when he finished a career-best 13th in the championship standings.

The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion will be the lone driver for JTG next year. The team already announced it will downsize to one entry, folding its No. 37. Ryan Preece has driven the No. 37 as an open car this season.

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
TiminPayson

Time to sell your charter guys

1
-4
Reply
Jeremy

Wrecky Spinhouse! Still makes me laugh. Possibly the best thing I ever heard come out of Kyle Busch’s mouth!

0
0
Reply
DoninAjax

He’s ahead of Bubba in POINTS so he must be okay.

0
0
Reply
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
3
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x