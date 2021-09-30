Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Staying With JTG in 2022

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will remain the driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet in 2022 in the NASCAR Cup Series, it was announced Sept. 30.

According to The Athletic, it is a one-year deal.

Stenhouse is in his second year driving for JTG. He has four top fives, six top 10s and one pole with the organization.

Overall, Stenhouse has two NASCAR Cup Series victories, 19 top fives, and 40 top 10s. He earned his two wins in 2017 when he finished a career-best 13th in the championship standings.

The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion will be the lone driver for JTG next year. The team already announced it will downsize to one entry, folding its No. 37. Ryan Preece has driven the No. 37 as an open car this season.

