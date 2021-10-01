NASCAR Race Weekend Central
#9: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts, #48: Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, #24: William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University, #19: Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Stock Car Scoop: Just How Chaotic Will Talladega Be?

by

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

Talladega Superspeedway looms in the windshields of every NASCAR driver this weekend, and for Cup Series contenders it’s for the second race in the Round of 12. How chock-full of mayhem will Sunday’s (Oct. 3) race be? Which dark horse contenders are we watching? Listen as Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek break down everything you need to know for the YellaWood 500.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x