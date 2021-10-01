Stock Car Scoop: Just How Chaotic Will Talladega Be?

Talladega Superspeedway looms in the windshields of every NASCAR driver this weekend, and for Cup Series contenders it’s for the second race in the Round of 12. How chock-full of mayhem will Sunday’s (Oct. 3) race be? Which dark horse contenders are we watching? Listen as Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek break down everything you need to know for the YellaWood 500.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article