Tate Fogleman Survives Talladega to Win Camping World Truck Series Race

The only lap that matters leading in racing is the last and that is exactly what Tate Fogleman did to win the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. Coming to the finish in a race that saw many playoff drivers wrecked, Fogleman was battling with John Hunter Nemechek, ultimately spinning him to get the win.

Tyler Hill survived to get second, Todd Gilliland, who led most of the race finished in third and Nemechek after spinning coming to the checkered finished fourth. Ryan Truex finished out the top five.

Stage one was mostly calm for Talladega. Ben Rhodes‘s No. 99 machine led most of the stage, with ThorSport teammate Matt Crafton pushing him until six laps remained and the field went double file. Hard charges from Nemechek on the outside were valiant efforts but weren’t enough as the field once again went single file. The outside line made one more charge with Stewart Friesen leading, but points leader Rhodes took the win in the first stage.

The first caution flag for an incident occurred shortly after stage two began. Bryan Dauzat got loose off turn 2 exiting onto the backstretch and spun around. Seven laps remained in the stage when the race went green, with Nemechek and Crafton leading the inside and outside lines respectively. Crafton dropped to the bottom line being pushed by Nemechek until he went from first to 10th when the No. 4 of Nemechek pushed him in the tri-oval, sending him into the apron. Crafton was obviously unhappy with the move.

With two remaining, Nemechek was split in the middle, falling back with Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed to battle for the stage win, which went to the reigning series champion Creed.

In the final stage, the Big One occurred with 37 laps remaining. Gilliland hooked Austin Hill on the inside line after a push from behind. Hill spun up the track and collected at least 10 trucks in the incident. Some race and title favorites were involved in the wreck, including Rhodes, Sauter and Zane Smith.

This was the second week in a row in the Round of 8 Smith has been involved in an accident, making his playoff advancement hopes a must-win scenario going into Martinsville. The race went back to green with 32 laps remaining, and the field remained single-file for more than 10 laps before Enfinger threw a block on Creed in the high lane, triggering a smaller wreck that collected multiple trucks.

Trouble strikes again as more #NASCARPlayoffs drivers are collected in this caution at @TALLADEGA. pic.twitter.com/TRh57vfcdG — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) October 2, 2021

After the restart, the field remained single file until the final couple of laps when they once again went two wide fighting for the top spot. Chase Purdy took the lead before contact from behind with Gilliland sent him spinning through the grass, triggering a caution and an overtime finish.

Shortly after the field took the white glad, Brett Holmes gave a strong push in the outside lane, opening up the door for Nemechek and Fogleman to fight for the inside like. Chaos then ensued as Fogleman spun Nemechek coming to the finish. The Young’s Motorsports driver wrecked at the start/finish line as he scored his first career win and gave his interview from the infield care center after his mandatory trip there post-race.

Celebrating your first career NASCAR #CampingWorldTruck Series win from the infield care center us unique, but still memorable! Listen to race winner @tate_fogleman's reaction. 👇 pic.twitter.com/aTmmXiWNNk — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) October 2, 2021

