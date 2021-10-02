Jesse Love Wins ARCA 2021 Sioux Chief PowerPex 200 at Salem

In an ARCA race dominated by Ty Gibbs, it’s always a shock when he doesn’t win, and that occurred tonight at Salem Speedway. Jesse Love made the winning move after the second race break to get by Gibbs for the lead and never looked back.

“It feels so good. To get this one feels dang good.” Love said in his post-race interview. When asked about the pass on Gibbs, “I did all I could to get him behind, Ty is the best right now so it feels really good.”

Rajah Caruth had a career day in the ARCA Menards Series, finishing third after getting better after every race break. Fourth went to ARCA veteran Will Kimmel, and fifth was Gracie Trotter, who like Caruth improved after every race break.

Ken Schrader who is no stranger to Salem Speedway, made a one-off start to finish 10th. AMS championship contender Corey Heim did not fair well, as handling issues left him to finish a lap down. Gibbs built a 34-point lead on Heim leaving Salem, meaning he just has to start the final race at Kansas to secure the 2021 AMS championship. Gibbs did win the Sioux Chief Showdown with his runner-up finish Saturday.

Gibbs led the field to green to begin the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Salem Speedway. This was the next to last race of the season with Heim 26 points behind Gibbs in the standings. The opening 45 laps were dominated by Gibbs until the caution came out for Zachary Tinkle, who collected Nick Sanchez as he was running in the top five with nowhere to go.

🟡 Caution 🟡 Zachary Tinkle goes around and collects Nick Sanchez@MAVTV | @_TrackPass pic.twitter.com/zRP99CIm2X — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) October 3, 2021

Gibbs continued to lead the field as the top-five battles between JP Bergeron and Caruth, two young newcomers, were the battles to watch. The yellow then flew again for Willie Mullins, bringing cars to the pits. During the caution, Taylor Gray came to the pits before the race break to make some adjustments. By the time the race break happened, Gray was two laps down and eight cars were still on the lead lap. Gibbs led the race to the break with Love in second. Other notable runners at the first break were Heim in third, Caruth staying in the top five in fourth and Trotter in sixth.

Nothing changed for the most part in going into the second break upfront, Love was able to reel in Gibbs but not able to get close enough to pass. Caruth improved to third before the second break as well. Heim struggled with his car setup for most of the second part of the race before the stage break, going a lap down and unable to maintain being the first car a lap down to get the free pass.

The race went green after the final break, with Gibbs once again jumping out front, but Love was able to hold him into the first turn and make the pass for the lead with a little over 40 laps to go.

This was the first time Gibbs was not leading the race and the first time he had to pass anyone who wasn’t a lap car. As the laps ticked away, Gibbs could not recover, as Jesse Love won the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200.

2020 West Series championship ✅ ARCA Menards Series race winner ✅ Another big step for @jesselovejr1 with the WIN at Salem Speedway 🏁 pic.twitter.com/b8lyxOxB6Q — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) October 3, 2021

