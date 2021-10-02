Surprise, Surprise: Ty Gibbs Wins 2021 Sioux Chief PowerPex 200 ARCA Pole at Salem

For the 10th time in the 2021 season, Ty Gibbs will start from the pole for an ARCA Menards Series race, topping a field of 18 cars at the Salem Speedway in Indiana for Saturday night’s Sioux Chief PowerPex 200. Gibbs will share the front row with Taylor Gray.

Current series runner-up Corey Heim, the only driver other than Gibbs to have started every AMS race in 2021, qualified in the fifth position. Other notables include Ken Schrader, who qualified 13th while making his first AMS start at Salem since 2015. Schrader won the fall AMS Salem race back in 1999.

All 18 cars on Saturday’s entry list took time during the qualifying session. The penultimate race of the 2021 AMS season is scheduled to go green at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage available on MAVTV and online with the NBC TrackPass app.

