YellaWood 500 at Talladega Postponed to Monday

Originally scheduled for Sunday (Oct. 3), the NASCAR Cup Series’ YellaWood 500 will now be run at 1 p.m. ET Monday (Oct. 4) after intermittent rain shut down operations at Talladega Superspeedway.

Heavy rain hit in the morning and a window appeared to be open for the 500-mile race to get started, but after a two-hours-late command, no sooner had the cars started rolling on pace laps when the rain hit again, coating the frontstretch and first and final turns in more precipitation.

Denny Hamlin will start on pole with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch alongside.

According to weather.com, the chance for rain and/or storms ranges between 36% and 56% between noon and 7 p.m.

Drivers will be back in their cars and try again at 1 p.m. Monday, with coverage on NBC Sports Network.

