David Starr, Carl Long & Other MBM Team Members Contract COVID-19

Motorsports Business Management team owner Carl Long, driver David Starr and seven other team members contracted COVID-19 after last weekend’s NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway, Long said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Nov. 13.

“We did finish the race out at Phoenix, but myself and eight of my team members contracted (COVID-19) on the way back,” Long said on SiriusXM. “It seems me and David Starr are the ones that are suffering the most. I’m not as bad as I was, but this is a rough disease.”

AUDIO: Carl Long of @MBMMotorsports reveals on air that he and 8 of his team members, including @starr_racing, all contracted COVID-19 after the @phoenixraceway weekend: pic.twitter.com/5ByhlPvOXW — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) November 13, 2021

Starr finished 21st in last Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race and was 33rd in the Cup Series race on Sunday.

MBM fields Nos. 13 and 66 in Xfinity; No. 61 is in a partnership with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

