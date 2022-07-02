Race Weekend Central

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: July 1 – 3

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix: 

Interclass racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, 7/7/2019 (Photo: Courtesy of IMSA)
(Photo: Courtesy of IMSA)

Entry List
Practice No. 1 Results
Practice No. 2 Results
Qualifying Results
Starting Lineup
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings

Go to top

 

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120: 

(Photo: Courtesy of IMSA)

Entry List
Practice No. 1 Results
Practice No. 2 Results
Qualifying Results
Starting Lineup
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings

Go to top

Weekly Television Schedule

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again