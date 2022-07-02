Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: July 1 – 3

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Grand Prix:
Entry List
Practice No. 1 Results
Practice No. 2 Results
Qualifying Results
Starting Lineup
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120:
Entry List
Practice No. 1 Results
Practice No. 2 Results
Qualifying Results
Starting Lineup
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings
Weekly Television Schedule
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.